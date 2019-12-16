Cabell County Bar Association donates more than $4,500 worth to high school food pantry

The Cabell County Bar Association donated more than $4,500 worth of food and goods to Huntington High School.

The organization collected money and food at their annual Christmas party. Through the help of Kroger, they were able to stretch those funds even further.

The bar association has been donating to the food pantry for several years. Jamie McElroy, a teacher at Huntington High School, has been working with the students who benefit from the program.

“It’s more than bags of stuff,” Jamie McElroy said. “You're looking at things that are meals for kids. You know, some of these things that they don't normally or wouldn't normally have. There are snacks in there that they can take home. It’s just a large array of things that help those students in kind of just be able to enjoy what everybody else gets to enjoy.”

Students in-need can take home items to their family for the holiday break.

Anyone can donate to the Huntington High School food pantry. You can bring goods directly to the high school.

