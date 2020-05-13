Cabell County Circuit Court to reopen May 18

In accordance with the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals, the Circuit Court of Cabell County will reopen and resume operations on May 18, according to a press release.

The press release states that the safety of those who appear before the court is the first priority, so there will be some safety procedures and protocols implemented, which will remain in effect until further notice.

Some of those procedures include judge's office suites being closed to attorneys and the public, the use of remote technology to participate in hearings and proceedings, masks will be required in courtrooms, as well as social distancing and judges will not be performing call dockets.

According to the press release, certain cases will be prioritized and no jury trials will be held before June 29. 2020.