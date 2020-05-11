Cabell County Courthouse reopens with safety measures

The Cabell County Courthouse had a soft reopening Monday with safety measures in place.

The courthouse began drastically limiting visits in mid-March.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department gave recommendations on ways to keep it safe.

They've got arrows and markings on the floor to keep people 6 feet apart from each other, like you've seen in grocery stores.

Plexiglass has been installed, and they're limiting the number of people allowed inside.

"The governor has made it clear he wants to move toward West Virginia being reopened for business," Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said. "People are able to get a haircut and eat outdoors at restaurants. We felt like it was the right time to open up to the public."

They're still recommending you conduct courthouse business over the phone or online if possible.

"We've got things and functions in this building that have to be done," Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said, "marriage licenses, birth certificates, taxes, gun permits, things like that, so yes, it's time."

Zerkle says for people who've been arrested, they're still only doing video arraignments. He'd like it to stay that way, even after the pandemic is over because it saves time and money.

"It's basically a soft opening to the public," Sobonya said. "The judiciary does not return for a number of weeks, probably into June, so the traffic flow has already been diminished in the courthouse."

Masks are available for the public, hand sanitizer is available throughout the building, and elected officials have thermometers in their offices to check employees, Zerkle told WSAZ.

