Cabell County EMS preparing for response to coronavirus

As more cases are reported about the coronavirus each day, local first responders are preparing for potential interaction with patients with the virus.

As more cases are reported about the coronavirus each day, local first responders are preparing for potential interaction with patients with the virus.

“We’re trying to protect our employees, the public, the patients,” said Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry.

Merry says this isn’t the first time EMS has faced a virus outbreak. He told WSAZ the concerns and response are similar to when there were concerns with Ebola.

Each ambulance is equipped with special masks, gowns, gloves and other tools to keep both paramedics and the patient safe.

Merry says area nursing homes and other care facilities have told him that they will be screening paramedics as they come in to pick up patients. However, Merry says he does not believe this will have a major impact on response time.

Emergency 911 dispatchers are also adding coronavirus-related questions when talking to patients and dispatching EMS.

“When we receive a 911 call, the dispatcher is asking if you have been out of the country, if you have been around anyone that possibly could have it, and then they're asking their symptoms.”

Merry says he’s been talking to other area EMS, especially in Kentucky and Ohio, to see how they are handling the virus in stages that have confirmed cases.

Merry believes it’s only a matter of time before a case is confirmed in West Virginia.