Cabell County Fair to be modified this summer

Some local fairs and festivals have made the call to cancel this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Monday night the Cabell County Fair Board voted to move forward with their fair in a modified, shortened way.

The fair will be held Thursday, July 23 through Saturday, July 25.

Carnival rides will not be a part of the fair this year. Fair board members say it would be too difficult to keep them cleaned and keep people a safe distance apart.

Fair Board President Anita Robinson says the main reason they're still having the fair this year is so the kids will be able to show their livestock.

"We wanted to make sure they had the opportunity to sell live, not online, and give them the opportunity to show, get us back together, have friendships we've developed over the years, and work together once again," she said.

They'll still have their demolition derby and mud bogging.

Officials canceled indoor concerts but will still be having an outdoor one.

Robinson says they're expecting a good turnout.

"We hope to have as many people as possible, but at the same time we have to practice social distancing guidelines and wash hands constantly," she said.

At the next fair board meeting, they'll talk about admission prices. Board members say they're thinking about lowering them this year.

There will be no vendors at the fair this year, and they'll have fewer concessions than usual.

There will also not be a Cabell County Fair parade this year.

The state announced last week that fair and festivals in West Virginia were allowed to begin starting July 1, with social distancing guidelines in place.

