Cabell County Public Library announces 'soft' opening next week

The Cabell County Public Library and its branches have announced a “soft” opening for Monday, May 11.

While the public is still not allowed inside the library, books and other materials can be placed on hold online or by phone and picked up at a drive-up window of the Main Library.

The library said patrons are encourage to place holds on its website: HERE.

Books and other materials, including DVDs and CDs, may be returned to the book returns.

When patrons are notified their materials are available from the Main Library, they can be picked up at the drive-up window from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Pickup at branch library locations is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit the library’s website or call the Main Library at 304-528-5700.

