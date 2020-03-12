Cabell County Schools announces early release for students next week

The Director of Communications for Cabell County Schools Jedd Flowers announced Thursday there will be a three-hour early release for students on Monday, March 16.

Flowers says this is to allow teachers to plan for instruction if school is canceled in the future due to the COVID-19 situation. Teachers will be given guidance as to what they need to do to complete their preparation.

Flowers also announced Thursday the district is postponing all-county band and all-county choir practices as well as performances.

At this time, there are still no confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of West Virginia.

Keep checking WSAZ,com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.