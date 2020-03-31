Cabell County Schools launching project to help students out of the classroom

In a normal world, kids in Cabell County would be back in school this week after spring break, but instead they're still getting instruction at home.

Cabell County Schools is introducing a new portal on its website to give parents and students the resources they need to make the most of this unusual chapter. For more information, CLICK HERE.

"Connected Classroom" is meant to help students and parents find all the information they need while schools are closed, including how to find assignments, take tests and get meals.

"Our school district, teachers, and all of our employees are dedicated to making sure our students have the resources, and the families have the resources necessary for them to be successful," Superintendent Ryan Saxe said.

Kids have access to the district's wireless network without having to go in the buildings.

School buses with Wi-Fi service will be parked in locations across the county serving as wireless hotspots, and most schools in the county have been enabled to serve as internet hotspots as well.

"If students don't have Wi-Fi access at home," Saxe said, "they can go up to these school buses within about a 50 to 100-foot radius and have free Wi-Fi internet access."

Natalie Moulton, a mother of two, says she's grateful for accommodations being made.

"I've been able to get in contact with teachers as much as I need to, especially if we're having an issue and don't know how to do something," Moulton said. "That's been amazing."

Saxe says teachers will be contacting students at least once a week.

He says the district will be flexible as they work with families in this unusual time, and for those who don't have access to computers or the internet, schools will be passing out instructional learning packets.

