Cabell County Schools in ‘dreaming big’ phase of possible arts-centered Meadows Elementary

A new Meadows Elementary with a bigger focus on the arts could be coming to Cabell County Schools.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the district is in the “dreaming big” stage for a new school and that it is one of their highest priorities for future facility improvements.

Saxe says his hope is to meet with the school community, and Local School Improvement Council about options for the school.

Because there is limited property at the current school's location, Saxe says he is exploring different options, including building the school behind the existing Ritter Park amphitheater. Saxe has approached the Parks Board about this idea, but stresses no formalized plans have been made.

“The school wouldn’t look like a typical school,” Saxe explained. “Rather it would be designed in collaboration with the Park Board and the community to compliment other buildings at the park and, taking advantage of the amphitheater, could have a focus on the arts. I believe the arts are so important and exploring the possibility of having an arts themed elementary school, inclusive of the theater, drama, music and art, could provide exciting learning opportunities for our students.“

Saxe says a lot of ideas are floating around among stakeholders and as officials narrow in on a plan, they will bring them to the community.