Cabell County School's increases number of guests for graduation ceremonies

Cabell County High School graduates of 2020 now have the opportunity to bring more guests to the ceremony than the rules previously outlined.

According to information from the county, students are encouraged to stay under 12 guests. Previously the number was limited to six people.

The graduation ceremonies are being held at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which has the capacity to seat 38,227 people. The ceremonies were moved to the open-air stadium after Gov. Jim Justice announced outdoor graduations could begin happening on June 22. All of this is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families are asked to arrive together to avoid separation because of social distancing between parties, and wear face coverings. Parties will be admitted strategically as to avoid crowds at the stadium gates.

Huntington High School's graduation is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

Cabell Midland High School's graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 26.

