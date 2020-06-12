Cabell County Schools meal program continuing through summer

Many school workers and volunteers in Cabell County aren't slowing down this summer as they work to keep thousands of children fed.

Starting at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, cooks and volunteers at three sites in Cabell County work to prepare 10,000 meals a day, Cabell County Schools Food Services Director Rhonda McCoy says.

The food is loaded into coolers and placed on school buses, and the meals are distributed at more than 30 sites across the county.

"We stop and knock on doors of some people we know that have trouble getting to the bus," bus driver Kevin Lusk said. "We make sure if they're home, they get food."

They've been at this since schools closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though at-home learning has hit summer break, the meals program is continuing.

"There are a lot of kids out there that have no access to meals, that we're the only access they have," Transportation Director Carol Hall said.

"There are a lot of people out of work," Lusk said. "Money is tight, and it's tough. I know, I've been there."

Lusk says this is helping families who never imagined they'd need this kind of help.

"Parents and grandparents that pick up food from us just thank us and bless us and give us all kinds of appreciation for what we're doing," he said. "We're just tickled we can come out and do it."

They plan to continue this program all summer, maybe even beyond if school ends up getting delayed in the fall.

McCoy says since this program started in March, they've served half a million meals.

To find out more about distribution sites and pickup times, Click or Tap here.