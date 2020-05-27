Cabell County Schools officials approve 2020-2021 budget

Cabell County Schools officials on Tuesday night approved their budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe told us the county will be able to continue free meals for all students in every Cabell County school.

The county's summer food project will also continue. School officials are feeding more than 9,000 students every day.

The county will also be purchasing nine new school buses.

"So we're really excited about what we are able to continue to do and be responsible for our taxpayers’ dollars,” Saxe said.

School officials also told us they are completing the Highlawn school project within budget.

