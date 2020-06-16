Cabell County Schools releases survey to prepare for non-traditional year

As Cabell County school leaders prepare for the 2020-2021 school year, they are looking for input from parents.

Last week, the West Virginia Department of Education, released information saying that "normal" school year won't return for students until there is a vaccine for COVID-19.

Students will not be in school for a five-day week in the near future.

Cabell County Schools released the survey looking for input to make the best decisions as they move forward with the non-traditional school year.

