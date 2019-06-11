Cabell County commissioner requests audit of needle exchange program

Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya has requested an audit of the county's needle exchange program.

A spokeswoman for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the DHHR has received Sobonya's request and "it is under consideration."

The program is controversial to many. We reported in March that the Cabell County Health Department was seeing more needles coming in than going out.

In May, the health department reported an increase in HIV cases. The cluster is now up to 49 confirmed cases.

State officials say all of the cases were contracted by intravenous drug use through sharing of contaminated syringes. One of the goals of the needle exchange program is to cut down on the spread of diseases.

