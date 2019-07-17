Cabell County crash sends 1 to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a crash on U.S. 60 that involved two cars and a motorcycle, our crew at the scene says.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the junction of Interstate 64 at the 29th Street exit. The roadway was temporarily blocked during the investigation.

The person who was hurt suffered serious injuries, according to a Barboursville firefighter on scene.

Other agencies there were West Virginia State Police, the Barboursville Police Department and Cabell County Sheriff’s Department.

Other details are unavailable at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

