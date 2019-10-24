Cabell County health officials warn about vaping, condemn marketing tactics aimed at youth

Health officials in Cabell County issued a warning about e-cigarettes and vaping Thursday.

The Cabell-Huntington Board of Health released an official statement that says "e-cigarette use among youth and young adults has become a health concern."

"To protect the present and future health of the citizens of Cabell County and the City of Huntington, West Virginia, the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department recommend against the use of e-cigarettes and related vaping products by all children, youth, young adults, and pregnant women."

County health officials describe e-cigarettes as "rapidly emerging." They explain that the product typically delivers nicotine, flavorings, and other additives. Those additives may also contain toxic chemicals that can be inhaled into the lungs. The statement lists some of those chemicals.

E-cigarettes are known by a variety of names, including "e-cigs," "e-hookahs," "mods," "vape pens," "vapes," and "tank systems," according to the statement.

The warning comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and health departments across the country investigate an outbreak of severe lung disease. Health officials say the illness is associated with the use of vaping products.

On Aug. 26, the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health "directed all health care providers to immediately report any cases of severe lung disease associated with the use of vaping products." Those cases should be reported to local health departments.

Another big concern for health experts-- the ages of users. There are more young adults (18 to 24 years old) using e-cigarettes than adults who are 25 and older.

The board and health department also condemned marketing tactics that entice kids and young adults to use these products. Specifically, the statement mentions messaging and flavors "directed at youth."

Data from 2018-2019 shows 28.2 percent of 12th grade students in Cabell County reported using e-cigarettes "in the past 30 days," according to health officials. The national rate is 26.7 percent.

According to the statement released Thursday, e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among youth. They surpassed conventional cigarettes in 2014.

"E-cigarette use is strongly associated with the use of other tobacco products among youth and young adults, including cigarettes and other burned tobacco products," health officials stated. "E-cigarettes are marketed by promoting flavors and using a wide variety of media channels and approaches that have been used in the past for marketing conventional tobacco products to youth and young adults."

If you or someone you know is struggling to stop using nicotine, county officials say you should consult a health professional for recommendations of FDA-approved methods of quitting.

Cabell-Huntington Health Department Physician Director Michael Kilkenny, MD, MS and Cabell-Huntington Board of Health Chair Donna Rumbaugh signed the statement.