Cabell County moves forward with in-person, outdoor graduations

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- After getting the green light from Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday, Cabell County Schools announced the district is moving forward with plans to conduct outdoor graduation ceremonies.
The governor announced Wednesday outdoor in-person graduations can begin June 22. Anyone in attendance must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
The pomp and circumstance will happen rain or shine at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the same dates and times previously announced by the district.
Those dates are:
Superintendent Saxe says Cabell’s plan has been vetted by the West Virginia Department of Education, the Cabell Huntington Health Department and Marshall University’s own safety and leadership staff.
“In talking with parents and students, they have consistently expressed to us they wanted an in-person graduation, even if it was a little different than our typical ceremony,” says Ryan Saxe, Superintendent of Cabell County Schools. “As we have been challenged to do many times during this pandemic, our team put our heads together and started thinking about how we could possibly conduct graduation ceremonies while following state and local guidelines for reducing the spread of COVID-19. By utilizing Marshall University’s 38,227-seat outdoor stadium, we believe we can ensure the health and safety of our graduating seniors and their families while celebrating the culmination of a successful school career for the Class of 2020.”
“We’re taking the safety of all our graduates, employees and families very seriously,” says Cunningham. “We’re limiting guests to six individuals per graduate, are asking everyone to wear a face covering, will admit our guests in a strategic manner to limit contact at the gates, and will utilize the entire stadium to seat our families in order to maintain the social distancing guidelines recommended by the Cabell Huntington Health Department and Centers for Disease Control.”