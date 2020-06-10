Cabell County moves forward with in-person, outdoor graduations

After getting the green light from Gov. Jim Justice Wednesday, Cabell County Schools announced the district is moving forward with plans to conduct outdoor graduation ceremonies.

The governor announced Wednesday outdoor in-person graduations can begin June 22. Anyone in attendance must wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

The pomp and circumstance will happen rain or shine at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the same dates and times previously announced by the district.

Those dates are:

Huntington High School: Thursday, June 25 at 6:00 p.m.