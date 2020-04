An employee at a Culloden nursing home has tested positive for COVID-19, the facility said Thursday in a release.

That person is not showing symptoms and is quarantined at home, according to Cabell Health Care Center. Its parent company is American Medical Facilities Management (AMFM).

Cabell Health Care Center says 80 patients and 131 employees all tested negative. One patient test is pending.

