Cabell County students return to school

Tens of thousands of students in our three states headed back to school Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of students in our three states headed back to school Wednesday.

This includes Cabell, Lincoln and Mingo counties in West Virginia, Boyd County and Ashland Independent in Kentucky, and Chesapeake, South Point and Ironton in Ohio.

We were there as doors opened at Southside Elementary School in Huntington Wednesday morning.

Some parents walked their kids into school, snapping pictures on their first day.

Others dropped them off, letting them run in on their own.

We saw lots of smiling faces, but emotions were running high for some parents.

"I'll cry in the car," said first grade parent Thomas Lane. "Yea. It's all nerves and steel face through here but yeah, on the way to work, that's when you let it out."

Boone and Logan Counties in West Virginia will open Thursday.