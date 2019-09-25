Cabell-Huntington Health Department considers vaping concerns

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Wednesday announced plans to combat the rise of vaping in the city.

Board members say that in the next 30 days they’ll be evaluating what they’re able to do with their resources and get advice on what they're allowed to do.

In addition, they say they'll be checking out what's going on at the state level to reduce the rise in vaping.

Officials say they are focusing primarily on the use of vapes among minors and young adults.

“So we need to hear from all sides and take a lot of public opinion,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. “But I don't think anyone is going to argue that protecting the children from an addictive drug like nicotine; that's not much of a very arguable goal."

The health department says if they have to take enforcement type action, that they’ll be willing to do that.

