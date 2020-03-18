Cabell-Huntington Health Department opens call center

A new call center has opened to answer your questions about COVID-19.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has opened a call center to respond to community needs. They will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to address general questions and concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation.

They are located at the Cabell County Emergency Operations Center through a partnership with the Cabell County Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC).

The call center number is (304) 526-6544.

For more information regarding COVID-19, you can also visit cabellhealth.org