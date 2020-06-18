Cabell-Huntington Health Department reports travel related exposure to COVID-19

Another health department announced Thursday it’s investigating COVID-19 cases related to travel to the Myrtle Beach area.

The case contact tracing unit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department says it is completing the interviewing process on several positive cases and is advising isolation and quarantine procedures to affected individuals.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department strongly encourages everyone to practice the measures in place for their protection.

These measures include frequent hand washing, face coverings to include a mask, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, avoid close contact and cover coughs and sneezes. Measures must also take special care to protect individuals at increased risk of severe disease – people who are older or have other medical conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic lung disease, and others.

“Prevention will always beat case contact tracing in the control of an infectious disease,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, physician director of the Cabell Huntington Health Department. “Cabell Countians have done a great job of protecting themselves, but the reopening and reconnecting we are enjoying increases our risks and requires us to pay extra attention to taking care of each other.”

As part of Cabell County’s continued preparation and response for COVID-19, the health department is operating a call center to address general questions and concerns.

The hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 6:00 pm (304) 526-6544.