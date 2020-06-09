Cabell Huntington Hospital workers show support for Black Lives Matter movement

Around 100 medical professionals at Cabell Huntington Hospital came out to support the Black Lives Matter movement Tuesday morning.

They gathered on the front yard for nearly nine minutes of silence,

the same amount of time a police officer knelt on George Floyd's neck, as he died.

Participants said the demonstration spoke volumes.

"It's very comforting," said Nadew Sebrow, cardiologist fellow at Cabell Huntington Hospital. "Kind of makes you feel that there is good in this world."

Sebrow left Africa for America in 2005 and says his expectations of this country haven't always been met.

"Coming to America, of course I thought, I still think I've come to a very civilized country where human life is valued," said Sebrow. "But this experience kind of made me think, that's not the case for every human being."

While it may not be the case for everyone, CEO of Cabell Huntington Hospital Kevin Fowler says everyone at his facility is valued.

"We want to make sure people can see this health care system is very much in support of Black Lives Matter and support of all lives matter from a health care perspective," said Fowler. "We can't look at it any other way."