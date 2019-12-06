Cabell Midland Knights get send off for state AAA championship

State championship showdowns are slated for this weekend all across our region. One of those will kickoff Saturday in Wheeling, West Virginia.

It's a Class AAA matchup between two undefeated teams, the Martinsburg Bulldogs and the Cabell Midland Knights. On Friday, the Knights hit the road ahead of the big game. While the weather was not exactly picture perfect, a little cold rain was not enough to keep parents and fans from lining the streets to see the team off for the title game.

"Our kids are tough kids, they're undefeated. We had a great week of practice, we feel confident and we just got to go out and play Midland football," said Cabell Midland Coach Luke Salmons.

The Knights even got a police escort and show of support from local firefighters. They are facing some tough competition. Martinsburg has won seven state titles since 2010, but the coach says they are not intimidated and the team has a special bond. He said he has no doubt they can pull off a win.

"We were a little concerned at first and just cause our team is not that big and then we had some injuries," said Erika Hardiman, a parent. "They have the heart for it, these boys have been together for so long and the team is so close this team can do it if any team can do it, it's this team."

The last time the Knights went to a state championship was 2012 and, although they did not win, they are hoping this will be their year. That kickoff is set for noon Saturday at Wheeling Island.

