Animal shelter seeking new homes for cats and dogs

The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter has stopped taking in rescue cats until further notice due to lack of space.

All of this is in an effort to end the shelter's former reputation for being a kill shelter.

Executive Director Courtney Proctor-Cross has never euthanized an animal for the sake of space. Only a couple of dogs and a handful of cats had to go due to aggression and severe illness, she said.

While cats aren't being taken in at this time, dogs are also very big priority for the shelter, because the intake is higher than the number adopted.

“Well, the press we've gotten the last few days has really helped with cat adoptions but we still have more dogs than we can easily handle,” Proctor-Cross said. “So we've got to move some dogs out and we're working on that through rescue but that's a process that takes time... and of course if people are available or willing to foster dogs or anyone is interested in adopting, please come down and walk around and meet our dogs and see if any dog here might be a good fit for your family.”

The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter will be partnering with the Caldwell Farm of Merritt Creek to host the IN THE GRASS Art and Music Micro-fest. Local food will be served with local artists performing. The micro-fest will take place on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Proctor-Cross, who used to be an elementary school teacher, will return to classrooms all over Cabell County this fall to teach children how to take care of pets as well as animal safety. The program is funded by a grant from the Western West Virginia Animal Rescue Alliance.