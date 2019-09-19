Cabell-Wayne Bee Association in Studio 3

West Virginia State Representative Daniel Linville joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3 to talk about the Cabell-Wayne Beekeeping Association.

New beekeeping license plates soon to come at the West Virginia DMV.

Linville says this year, they were able to pass a new beekeeping license plate law, creating a brand new license plate from the DMV that will be available within the next few months. The design for the plate was recently approved by the West Virginia State Beekeeping Association.