Cabell health officials prepare for possible cases of COVID-19

Cabell County Commissioners heard from Dr. Michael Kilkenny Thursday morning for an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Kilkenny is the Physician Director of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

"We've been doing pandemic planning for years," Kilkenny said. "The last actual threat was probably 2009. Every year we still plan pandemic threats."

West Virginia National Guard experts spent time at Cabell Huntington Hospitals Emergency Room in preparation of any novel coronavirus cases.

The conducted extensive training to make sure health professionals are prepared to keep their patients safe. They practiced things like isolation and decontamination efforts.

In a statement to WSAZ on Thursday, Dr. Hoyt Burdick, chief clinical officer of Mountain Health Network said:

"There have been no confirmed cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) identified at either Cabell Huntington Hospital or St. Mary’s Medical Center. Both hospitals have implemented procedures for early identification and appropriate care of any potential patients in accordance with the current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to minimize any risk to our patients, visitors and employees. We are working together with the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, first responders, and local, state and national public health officials to coordinate our efforts and to provide updates and information to our physicians, staff and community."