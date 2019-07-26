Cabins in Lawrence County, Ohio targeted in repeated break-ins

After a busy week in Columbus, the Hanshaw family often heads to the southern hills of Lawrence County for some rest and relaxation.

"It’s your weekend getaway, your place that you go for that peace and solitude,” Robert Hanshaw said.

But recently that getaway has them feeling less relaxed and more stressed after two break-ins at their cabin and their neighbor's in the past three months. The first one happened Memorial Day weekend.

"Pulled up to our gate we saw both our gate and the neighbor’s gate was cut. The locks on the gates were cut,” Hanshaw said.

Hunting gear, including a four-wheeler, bows, binoculars and pellet guns, was stolen.

"Storage cabin was opened, stuff was just spread out everywhere on the ground,” he said. "This is stuff that we built up over ten years of camping and hunting down there that was taken.”

And just this past weekend they were targeted again.

"It’s that violation of having someone in the middle of the night when we camp down there. This is something that your safety and security comes into mind when you’re thinking someone coming around your place in the middle of the night doing stuff like that. You don’t know what their intentions are,” he said.

What’s even worse, Hanshaw says it looks like a kid is involved in the robberies.

"If things would go bad, you would hate to think that a kid could be injured committing a crime that way. Not to mention the example it's giving for these people to have a kid do these crimes with them,” he said.

But they're hiking up security to take back their getaway.

"No matter how many locks we put on, they cut locks left and right, so we've had to get a little creative with some of the security features and things we've done,” Hanshaw said.

If you recognize anyone in the surveillance footage or know anyone involved in these crimes, you're asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.