Calls coming in by the dozens for COVID-19 hotline

On Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Poison Center came together to create a hotline for the novel coronavirus. The two organizations have had a lengthy emergency preparedness relationship.

Calls are taken for the hotline inside of the West Virginia Poison Center in Charleston.

After being open for just one day, operators say the phones have been ringing almost nonstop. The center says they have received more than 100 calls since opening the hotline.

The operators are registered nurses. They have eight nurses on staff to answer calls. They work on different shifts that consist of two nurses at a time. One operator, Jamie Nesbet, says the question she gets asked the most is "Are there any cases in West Virginia?"

So far, the answer to that question is no. The governor's office informed WSAZ last week that five people in the state were tested. Out of the five, two people tested negative. The results of the other tests are still pending.

The operators are there to not only answer questions, but to give callers advice on how to prepare and protect themselves from the virus.

Their number once piece of advice is something that most people do to protect themselves from the flu.

"Definitely washing your hands, avoid touching your face or your mouth," Nesbet said.

At the call center registered nurses will be taking calls 24/7. The phone number is toll free. You can reach the call center at 800-887 4304.

