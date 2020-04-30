Camden Curbside | Amusement park offering food pickup during COVID-19 crisis

Just because you can’t ride the Big Dipper or take a spin on the Paratrooper doesn’t mean your taste buds can’t be in on the thrills.

Camden Park is offering curbside pickup Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As the 2020 season opener grows near, officials with Camden Park in Huntington, W.Va. say they are still waiting for guidance on when they will be allowed to open the gates, but in the meantime they have a tasty plan.

The park wants to help the cooped up community take a bite out of summer by offering all of the classic concession stand items to go.

Pronto Pups, fried oreos, funnel cakes, cotton candy and more are all up for grabs curbside Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Camden Park staff says you can place an order for pickup and pay by calling 304.429.4321.

