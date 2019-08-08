Camper theft caught on camera

A married couple making sacrifices to take care of their loved ones was targeted by thieves.

A security camera caught two men stealing a camper from a driveway on the Southside of Huntington.

"Now we can't be happy campers, because we don't have a camper," Connie Reed Beaty said.

Beaty says she and her husband bought a used camper in May of 2018 and spent much of the following summer in it.

"It was just a nice outdoor adventure on weekends," she said.

This summer, the camper mostly sat unoccupied in the driveway of their home along 9th Avenue on the Southside of Huntington.

Beaty says she's spent a lot of time in Arkansas taking care of her sick mother, and her husband has been going out of town to take care of his sick mother.

"We're doing what we love because we love our moms," she said.

Around 11:15 Saturday night, a neighbor's security camera caught two men pulling up outside Beaty's home and hitching up the camper to a truck.

A neighbor says she saw the two men messing with the camper. The neighbor called Beaty to check if maybe they'd sold it, and the men were there to pick it up, and Beaty said that was not the case. The neighbor called police, but when officers arrived, the thieves were gone.

"I feel like someone stole my dreams," Beaty said. "I'm afraid it's going to be a meth lab. It probably already is."

Neighbor Rebecca Bryce says it's heartbreaking this happened to a sweet couple making sacrifices to take care of their loved ones.

"The sad part is Tim and Connie would probably let someone use the camper if they just asked," Bryce said. "It's really sad to hear this happened to them, especially at a time when they're both taking care of ailing parents."

"It just feels like people come and take and don't consider anybody's dreams or their heart or what that item means to someone else," Beaty said.

Beaty says she filed an insurance claim, but she's not sure whether they'll replace the camper.

