Campers prepare for extreme heat wave

It's just about business as usual at Beech Fork State Park. Campers are getting their fill of biking, kayaking and fishing over the weekend.

But all the same, Beech Fork State Park assistant superintendent David Pruitt is ready for anything.

“Heat exhaustion, that kind of thing, we're very aware of that,” Pruitt said. “Each campground has a volunteer host that lives there, that lives on site. They're the very first people that would notice something and they're very quick to inform us.”

Campers are also very cognizant of how to keep themselves nice and cool.

“Drink a lot of water and we've got fans that's in the shade and the kid's been swimming so we're handling it alright,” Beech Fork camper Arthur Chaney said.

Despite bringing all the precautions to stay cool, Chaney is not really phased by the heat.

“I'm 81 years old and drove a truck 50 some years ago, didn't have air conditioning in them,” Chaney said. “We survived. Worked as an operating engineer. Never ran a piece of equipment that had air conditioning in it. We survived. Days just like this (I) worked on roadwork, pipelines, and stuff like that and we have to make a living. So the heat wasn't a big problem.”

It's still business as usual here at Beech Fork, but the preparedness and safety precautions aren't stopping some hope for a way to cool down.

“Hopefully (WSAZ chief meteorologist) Tony Cavalier could give us a nice breeze,” Pruitt said.