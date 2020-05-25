Camping during COVID-19

While state campgrounds are back open, not everyone can drive on down and pitch a tent. The West Virginia "Comeback" plan allowed for state campgrounds to open on Thursday, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend but only for in-state residents.

"there is still a lot of people out here camping," said Erin Katova, a Kanawha State Forest camper.

Katova said though her family came on Sunday, almost every campsite that was available was full when she got there.

"We didn’t think we’d get a spot but we just drove out in the car yesterday afternoon and this had just opened up."

Kanawha Sate Forest said they are decreasing the number of campers they typically would allow.

Katova said while there were people still camping, there was more things different around the campground than what they're typically use to.

"I feel like it’s pretty different that the bathrooms are closed, the playground is closed and even some of the campgrounds are closed," said Alexei Katove, Erin's son.

Katova said the campground changes don't stop there.

"Where it’s more dense, they’re spacing out the campsites by taping them off with caution tape," Katova told WSAZ. "I also saw them spraying the picnic tables with Lysol, they have caution tape around the playground (too) so the kids can’t use them."

Katova also said she's been noticing even more staff patrolling the grounds to ensure people are following the new norms.

"I think they’re really trying hard to make it safe for everyone."

On Tuesday, State park lodges and cabins will also be open but only for in-state residents.