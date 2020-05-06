Canceled Live on the Levee hurts Charleston business

The city of Charleston will not be holding its weekly summer festival and concert due to COVID-19 concerns.

The decision was announced Wednesday morning after Mayor Amy Goodwin consulted with local health officials about problems that could arise from large groups of people gathering.

"I can promise you, not this mayor or any mayor across the country wants to shutter any business, wants to shut down any event, especially one that is a community favorite, that brings people together, and produces a tremendous amount of revenue for the city," Goodwin said.

"My very first job as mayor, my number one priority, is to keep you safe," Goodwin continued. "That’s it. Safe. Fun, lucrative, money making, that all comes second, third and fourth because if I can’t keep you safe, then we don’t have economic viability here in the city of Charleston."

The city has already lost millions of dollars in revenue since the pandemic began, Goodwin said. That number is only expected to increase as businesses remain closed and other events are canceled.

Goodwin said local businesses will be hurt by this decision after already taking major losses during the first two months of the COVID-19-caused lockdown. Some businesses may even have to close because of the damage done from having to remain closed or implement safety precautions to reopen.

One business that will be impacted by the cancellation of Live on the Levee is The Shape Shop Cafe in Charleston. Owner Millie Snyder said 2019 was the business's first year taking its food truck to the festival on Friday nights.

"It’s going to hurt," Snyder said. "It’s going to hurt a lot, especially when I can tell you that at least half of the times we have sold out. I couldn’t even find a bottle of water to sell. It was so incredibly exciting!"

Snyder said she was looking forward to returning to Live on the Levee this summer after a tough spring with many fewer people coming into her business and her food truck shut down due to government COVID-19 restrictions.

"It was a major shock," Snyder said. "Not just to business, this has been scary for every single one of us."

"I also know that people like what we make," Snyder said. "I am very hopeful that when things change, as far as the numbers are concerned, that we will see many of our customers return."

Despite the impact on her bottom line, Snyder said cancelling Live on the Levee was the right decision to prevent the deadly virus from spreading even more as social distancing restrictions are eased.

"When you have a business, you are concerned about meeting all of your expenses, but it’s not worth it if one person unnecessarily gets sick," Snyder said. "I just never want to be part of that concept."

For Goodwin, this was the only viable option to guarantee that no one gets sick attending a public event this summer. Beyond canceling Live on the Levee and rescheduling or moving other events online, Goodwin said decisions will be made on an individual basis for smaller street fairs scheduled throughout the summer.

Goodwin said the city is also working on a way to ensure Fourth of July celebrations are able to continue while practicing social distancing. That will likely require people to watch fireworks from the safety of their own cars, like a drive-in movie theater.

"I want to say it’s a very difficult decision," Goodwin said. "You know what’s a very difficult decision? It’s a difficult decision to take someone off of a respirator. That’s a difficult decision. I think people understand that."

"Is it a difficult decision not to have a concert?" Goodwin asked. "Yeah, it is. I don’t like that. I don’t want that to happen. But, to the families that I speak to that have lost people, it’s a difficult decision to host a funeral and not be able to have your family around you. That is a difficult decision."