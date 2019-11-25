Cancer patient gets emotional homecoming after long hospital stay

Families are always grateful to get to be together on Thanksgiving, but this year it means even more to one family.

Megan Abrams wasn't sure if she'd ever get to spend another Thanksgiving with her mother, Anita Hale.

Hale was diagnosed with leukemia last year. She had a stem cell transplant and has been going through treatment in hospitals for close to six months.

"My mom is my rock," Abrams said. "I have three sons I've had to take care of in the midst of everything. It's been really hard, but I finally get to have her home."

Monday evening, friends and community members along with firefighters and police gathered just off the Grayson exit of Interstate 64 to welcome Hale home, as her husband drove her back from Louisville.

When asked what it meant to have a big crowd show up to welcome her home, Hale said, "I can't put it into words. I'm feeling blessed."

Jamanda Thompson was diagnosed with leukemia in January and met Hale soon afterward.

"She's been a prayer friend for me," Thompson said. "She's very tough. With the week of Thanksgiving, we're so grateful she gets to come home earlier than expected. She is so deserving of this."

"It means everything," Hale said when asked how it felt to be home. "I've waited for this forever."

Firefighters and police escorted Hale back to her home in Rush.

Hale will be taking chemo pills for a year to keep her in remission, her daughter says.

Hale says she's looking forward to all the Thanksgiving staples on Thursday like turkey and mashed potatoes, and she's grateful she won't have to do the bulk of cooking this year, as well.

