Candy store closing at Charleston Town Center mall

Another business in the Charleston Town Center mall is set to close its doors.

A store employee tells us Candy Craze, the store known for selling all types of candy in bulk, is closing Sunday, Feb. 23.

Candy Craze is the second business in the Town Center to close this year after Hollister closed last month.

This comes a year after U.S. Bank Association purchased the Charleston Town Center for $35 million during an auction.

But the bank says it doesn't plan to hold onto the mall for more than a couple of years.

Although the city of Charleston does not own the property, they told us in October that they’re working to find a resolution to move the process along quickly and find a new owner who's willing to invest in the community.

