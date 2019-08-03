Capital High football practices delayed for second year in a row

Capital High School football practices are being affected after improvements to their home field, Laidley Field, are taking longer than expected.

"Now we're two years not being able to start practice on our start date," said Kristie Kinney, a Capital High parent. "Last year, it was the turf this year, it's the track. Capital kids are always put at a disadvantage because of poor planning."

The Kanawha County Board of Education says due to unexpected drainage issues and foundation ground level concerns, the track improvements are delayed. These delays are affecting football practices. The University of Charleston is also affected and they are now practicing at Little Creek until the field is ready.

"Last year, UC paid to replace the turf at Laidley Field," said Larry Bailey, Principal of Capital High. "Now we're getting a new track which is great but they have cost them delays with the timing of the projects."

Capital High players now have to have their practices at Dupont Middle School.

"They don't have their equipment and it's like going to an away game everyday, you have to pack waters and everything," said Kinney.

The Kanawha School Board says crews will begin resurfacing the track this week and as long as weather is good, it should be done before the first games.

"We're hoping it's ready by the first game, these kids deserve to have a field to play on," said Kinney.