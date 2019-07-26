Capital Jet Center dedicated to WWII hero

Yeager Airport dedicated their Capital Jet Center to a West Virginia veteran on Friday morning.

The Capital Jet Center became the Woody Williams Military operations Flight Center during a ceremony on Eagle Mountain Road.

The new facility is part of Yeager Airport's efforts to bring in more business from military sources to increase flight operations and boost local economy. The Woody Williams Military Flight Operations Center will be utilized by military units basing at Yeager Airport for training detachments.

Hershel Woodrow "Woody" Williams is a retired United States Marine Corps warrant officer who received the Medal of Honor for heroism in World War II, on the island of Iwo Jima. Williams is the only surviving Marine Corps Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.