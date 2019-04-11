Capito running for reelection to U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito is running for reelection.

The West Virginia Republican announced the 2020 bid Thursday in a radio interview and on social media.

A Facebook video accompanying the announcement touted her accomplishments and her good relationship with President Donald Trump. She says she's running "to protect our West Virginia values of faith, family and freedom."

Capito served seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected as a U.S. senator in 2014.

She became West Virginia's first female in the Senate and its first Republican senator in about 55 years when she won her seat.

Her father, Arch A. Moore Jr., spent 12 years and three terms as the governor of West Virginia in the late 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.