Capitol Market reopens indoor shopping area

Charleston's downtown Capitol Market reopened their indoor shopping center Tuesday morning.

The market has been closed to the public since March, with some vendors operating through curbside or delivery.

Like most other businesses reopening there is a list of rules that customers need to follow. They include:

Customers limiting their shopping time



Limiting shopping parties to groups of 2 people or less.



Customers should only touch what they intend on buying



Masks are strongly encouraged, not mandatory



Communal dinning areas located both outside and inside will remain closed.

Market officials are also asking customers to follow all social distancing markers and directional signs.

They say the rules came straight from the market's board of directors, with input from city and county health officials.

Nichole Greene-Jenkins, executive director of the Capitol Market, says she knows the rules can sometimes be hard to achieve. She says market staff members are prepared to meet customers to deliver some things.

"Maybe you know you are a family of three and you don't have childcare or something, we know that there are going to be unique situations for every patron that comes on Capitol Market property," Greene-Jenkins said. "We set these guidelines just to keep traffic flowing and to allow people to become prepared before they come on site."

In addition to the list of rules, per West Virginia Comeback plan guidelines, the market can have a max of 32 people inside at one time. If the market goes above that, customers will be handled on a one-in-one-out basis. Market officials say they know the rules will take some getting used to.

"We're just asking folks to be patient, patient with themselves, patient with the business owners, patient with their patrons just as we all work to ... I guess live in this new normal that we are in," Greene-Jenkins says.

Curbside service at the market is set to be available indefinitely. Market officials encourages those at risk for catch the virus to use those services.

Market hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.