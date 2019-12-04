Capitol Market seeing Christmas tree shortage

For Christmas tree farmers at Capitol Market, things aren't quite what they used to be. Trees are coming up a little bit short....literally.

Jamison Farms is one of many Christmas tree farms suffering through a shortage. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

What's happening at Capitol Market is happening across the country, a Christmas tree shortage that is making it harder to find trees for sale and if one is found, it’s a little more expensive.

Allan Hathaway, owner of the Purple Onion in Capitol Market and Jamison Farms, says what's going on in 2019 dates back to 2008, with the recession causing less trees to be purchased and forcing farmers to grow less.

Experts say it could be years until the shortage ends. Tree or no tree, Hathaway does not believe that it should have that much of an impact on holiday spirit.

“The fact that families get together or friends, you still share you get together and enjoy each other,” Hathaway said. “That's the main reason for the season. The Christmas tree is just another part that actually adds to the memory of it.”

The shortage isn't just affecting local farms, it's also affecting non-profits. The Sissonville Lions Club is actually making less of a profit in their annual tree sale by absorbing rising tree prices to help families buy their trees.