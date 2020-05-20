Capitol Market to reopen next week with precautions

Capitol Market’s indoor market is set to reopen Tuesday, May 26, with many precautions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said in a news release Wednesday.

The market’s hours thereafter will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Nichole Greene-Jenkins, executive director of Capitol Market, said the reopening decision was based on the latest developments with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s phased reopening plan, as well as through consulting with city, county and state officials. To see earlier coverage about the establishment's outdoor market: CLICK HERE.

“With our market tenants and community working together, we are pleased to once again allow visitors inside our unique selection of artisan shops and food establishments,” Greene-Jenkins said in a news release.

The Capitol Market Board of Directors has established the set up the following protocols for customers shopping indoors with Capitol Market: