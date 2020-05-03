Car and Victim Recovered in Wayne County

After three days of recovery efforts, West Virginia State Police reported they have recovered the car and victim involved in a crash Wednesday evening.

This crash resulted in the car going into Twelve Pole Creek in Wayne County.

The victim was identified as 29- year-old Tyler Davis of Huntington, West Virginia.

They say Davis was traveling south on 152 near Garrets Creek just before Wayne, when he ran off the roadway and into the creek.

Four crews have been working to recover the victim and car since the accident Wednesday night, including: Wayne, Lavalette, East Lynn, and West Hamlin Fire Departments.

Troopers also reported they were able to make the recovery after Army Corp at East Lynn Lake held water back to lower the creek water levels, making it safe for divers to go into the water.