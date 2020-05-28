Car and apartment duplex hit by bullets

A shots fired incident is under investigation by the Raceland Police Department, Chief Don Sammons says.

According to investigators, at least 10 shots were fired, hitting a car and an apartment duplex Wednesday at 134 Armada Boulevard.

Chief Sammons says witness statements indicate a dark colored pickup truck was involved.

No injuries were reported.

Chief Sammons says no one is currently in police custody but they do have a person of interest in the case.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.