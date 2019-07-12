Car collides with home after police chase in Milton

A police chase that involved a juvenile driving a stolen car ended up Friday with the car hitting a home, Milton Police say.

Officers say they were chasing the driver on U.S. 60 and that he ditched the car in a neighborhood without putting it in park. The car then continued to roll and slammed into a home. The house sustained some damage to the front, including a broken post.

Police say during a foot chase through an adjacent neighborhood, the suspect went into a home to change clothes to throw the K-9's scent track off.

Eventually officers got him. Police say the entire incident happened after the youth was caught shoplifting earlier in the night.

The suspect is in a juvenile detention center facing charges.

