Car crash in Clendenin closes roadway and sends three to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A car accident in Clendenin resulted in three injuries and a closed roadway Friday evening.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the two vehicle accident happened on the 11000 block of Elk River Road N in Clendenin.
Elk River Road N is expected to be shut down "for an extended amount of time".
Three people involved were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Emergency crews are still on scene investigating.
