Car crash in Clendenin closes roadway and sends three to hospital

A car accident in Clendenin resulted in three injuries and a closed roadway Friday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the two vehicle accident happened on the 11000 block of Elk River Road N in Clendenin.

Elk River Road N is expected to be shut down "for an extended amount of time".

Three people involved were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency crews are still on scene investigating.

