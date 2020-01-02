UPDATE | Two transported with injuries in Putnam County crash

UPDATE 1/2/2020 @ 4:30 p.m.

Two people were transported with injuries after a three vehicle crash in Putnam County Thursday evening.

Officials on scene say that two were transported and everyone else was able to leave without injury.

The extent of those injuries is unknown.

The scene has cleared at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Emergency crews are on scene of a three-vehicle crash in Putnam County Thursday afternoon.

Putnam County dispatchers say the accident happened on the I-64 ramp at Winfield Road.

Dispatchers say there are reports of injuries and entrapment.

