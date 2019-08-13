Car crashes into fence and power pole in Kanawha County

A man appeared to have escaped serious injuries Tuesday night after his car crashed into a fence and power pole along MacCorkle Avenue in the Jefferson area, our crew at the scene reports.

The accident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW.

Crews said they received a call that an elderly man was unresponsive. The say he was going in and out of consciousness when they arrived.

He appeared to be doing OK when crews removed him from the car. The man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Crews say it appears the man went through a yard, breaking down two parts of the fence, hitting a power pole and knocking it 3 feet away from where it had been placed.

