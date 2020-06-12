Family reacts after car crashes into their Charleston home

It was the crash heard around the neighborhood. Dispatchers say early Friday morning a car crashed into the bedroom of a townhome. The small apartment is a part of the Littlepage Terrace on Charleston's West Side.

Neighbors and family members on scene said the crash sounded like a bomb or a gunshot.

Three older women were inside the home when it happened.

"I heard my sister screaming for my niece, and I kept calling, 'Suzy where are you,' " said Sally Deane, who was sleeping upstairs at the time. "And she said, 'I'm trying to get Melinda out of the bedroom and a car just ran into it.' "

Deane lives in the West Side townhome with her sister and her niece.

She says her first thought was to help her older sister, who is mentally challenged. She says when she tried to crawl over the debris to help, officers arrived and told her to leave for her own safety.

When she saw the car, her fear increased.

"I thought my sister and them were gone. I didn't know what to think," Deane said.

The two women downstairs were both treated at a local hospital. Family members on scene say both women were discharged a few hours later.

But the family living inside the home weren't the only ones affected by the fast-moving car. A man who lives in a nearby apartment says the vehicle barely missed him.

"If he would have been going faster, if he would have gone to the left or to the right, it would have been over," said Brandon Meadows who was lying on the couch with his wife when the car crashed.

Dean says she and her family will be staying in a motel as they figure out their living situation.

Charleston Police officers say the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries related to the crash. Investigators say charges are pending against the driver. No names have been released at this time.