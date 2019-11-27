UPDATE | Two hurt after car crashes into home

UPDATE 11/27/19 @ 4:55 p.m.

Both the homeowner and the driver of a car that crashed into a home in Cross Lanes suffered injuries, Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies say.

The woman who was driving the white car was detained by deputies and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the homeowner was advised to go to the hospital, but that decision was up to her.

The incident was reported just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Washington Street West.

Damage to the home was described as extensive. There is no information at this time what caused the driver to crash. No names have been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Emergency crews are on scene Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a house.

According to Metro 911, the accident happened in the 4000 block of Washington Street West in Cross Lanes. It was reported just before 3:30 p.m.

Heavy structural damage has been reported.

Dispatchers say only one car was involved, but the driver abandoned the vehicle at the scene.

We have a crew on the way as first responders continue to assess the damage.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.